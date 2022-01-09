Police: 2 damaged cars, home and 30 shell casings found following overnight house party

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are looking for suspects in connection to a shooting in Colorado Springs.

Officers say they received several calls just after 11 p.m. Saturday night about multiple shots being fired in the area of 400 Bonfoy Avenue. According to police, a fight had broken out a party being thrown at a short-term rental home in the area. Officers found approximately 30 shell casings at the scene, along with a home and two parked cars riddled with bullets.

According to police, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made at this time.