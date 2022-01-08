Home Building & Remodeling Show this weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over eight thousand people are expected to attend the 26th annual Colorado Springs Home Building & Remodeling Show, which will bring the area’s top exhibitors to the Norris-Penrose Event Center on January 7, 8, and 9, 2022. The show will feature exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies, designed to help consumers through the process of home improvement.

“The Home Building & Remodeling Show is a great place for people with questions about building a new home or improving an older one,” said show manager Nick Vedder. “There are many exhibitors on hand to help you with everything from hanging a towel rack to building a new house.”

The 26th annual Home Building & Remodeling is the first consumer home show of the season in Colorado Springs, and features exhibitors who specialize in home improvement and construction. The event offers attendees the opportunity to see top-quality displays and talk to knowledgeable experts about everything for the home. Exhibitors will be on hand specializing in home building, kitchen and bath remodeling, basements, sunrooms, home additions, windows, siding, and roofing. Attendees can get help with almost any other type of home improvement project imaginable.

Friday, January 7 2 pm – 7 pm

Saturday, January 8 10 am – 7 pm

Sunday, January 9 10 am – 5 pm

Tickets are $3 for adults at the door; children 18 and under are free. To request discounted tickets, attendees can visit www.ColoradoSpringsHBRShow.com.