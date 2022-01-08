1 arrested for DUI after two-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after midnight on Saturday, January 8th, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a two-vehicle collision. The accident happened at N. Circle Drive and N. Union Boulevard.



CSPD says a Jeep failed to yield to a red light and collided with the front passenger side of a Toyota sedan, causing the Jeep to roll over.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured, but the driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to Penrose Main Hospital for medical evaluation.

Police say the driver of the Jeep was driving under the influence.