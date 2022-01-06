New transit center for downtown Colorado Springs remains in limbo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City planners have talked for years about building a new transit center to replace the current facility built in 1976 at the corner of Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street downtown.

City of Colorado Springs

In a December 2017 final report on a study regarding the matter, planners revealed that the preferred site for a new center is an area bordered by Colorado Avenue, Cucharras Street, Sahwatch Street and Sierra Madre Street, which is part of the southwest downtown revitalization district.

City of Colorado Springs

However, city administrators said Thursday that negotiations to acquire the property from the owner have yet to be settled, and there will be no comment until the situation is resolved.

According to the report, planners chose the aforementioned location partly because of its proximity to existing rail lines that one day may be used for a commuter rail, light rail or high-speed rail service in the future.

City of Colorado Springs

Other advantages of the site, the report states, include: Being close to Interstate 25, existing shuttle transportation between Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs and attractions such as the Olympic & Paralympic Museum and America the Beautiful Park; and having the potential for future development to revitalize the area.

The report explains that while a single owner has 75% of the property, 25% on the northeast corner of the parcel is owned by two separate people.

City of Colorado Springs

As a result, conceptual drawings of the project do not include the minority parcel and is illustrated as a gray-shaped cube; planners hope that parcel can become part of the project in the future because it would include allowing space for development -- possibly as part of a public-private partnership.

A public plaza would be part of the proposed transit center.

City of Colorado Springs

The actual center facility would be a single-story structure that would include city buses, regional bus service (Bustang), nationwide bus service (Greyhound) and future transportation services.

The old Greyhound terminal on Weber Street downtown has been closed and is slated for demolition; passengers now must board in the Park & Ride lot under I-25 between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street; tickets can be purchased online or in person at the corner of Nevada and Rio Grande Street.