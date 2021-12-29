Body found in Pueblo County identified as man reported missing in February

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says the body that was found east of Pueblo near Highway 96 last month has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, the remains of Ronald Cancino, 63, were found. The sheriff's office says a hiker found the remains in the area of Langdon Avenue and Highway 96 on Nov. 13. Deputies said they blocked the area and called their Aerial Response and Rescue drone team to collect aerial footage of the area before sunset.

Cancino was reported missing in February of this year, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Pueblo Police initially reported that Cancino didn't have any health issues that would cause him to disappear.

Police said Cancino was reported missing from his home in the 1700 block of E. 4th Street, which is less than two miles west of where his body was found.

Cancino's cause of death wasn't released. The sheriff's office says at this point it's being labeled as a "suspicious death" until they know more, but an investigation is ongoing.