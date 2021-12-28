Rep. Lauren Boebert releasing book ‘My American Life’ in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year into her first term as representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Lauren Boebert is outlining her life in a new book that will be released next year, according to Barnes & Noble.

Boebert, who has made headlines for her controversial statements before and since taking office, is listed as the author. The book, My American Life, was available for preorder on Tuesday and it is expected to be released on July 12.

The book will describe "in vivid detail why Lauren dropped out of high school, the success of Shooters Grill ... and how she came to be a United States Congresswoman," according to an overview listed on Barnes & Noble's website.

The overview mirrors many of the topics that she frequently posts about on Twitter, including partisan attacks against Democratic Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and her strong belief in the Second Amendment.

The book is Boebert's first, and it is being published by Bombardier Books, which is a division of Post Hill Publishing that focuses on conservative politics.