Telluride Ski Resort shuts down ski lifts amid high winds

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Telluride Ski Resort has closed down the mountain Sunday due to high winds. The resort says "due to extremely high winds, we are unable to safely run our chair lifts today. With guest safety in mind, all lifts will be closed today. The gondola is also closed."

According to the Ski Resort, guests can contact the Mountain Sales team via phone, email, or at any ticket window to request a refund on ski school or lift-ticket products. All requests will be accommodated.

In a Twitter post, they've added that they are experiencing a high call volume and that all voicemails will be returned.