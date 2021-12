VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation says that I-70 Eastbound is now re-opened to traffic as of 10:25 a.m. Sunday morning. It was closed between Exit 180 and Exit 190, the Vail Pass Summit, due to a crash.

CDOT also explains that they have an avalanche reduction planned for tomorrow at 9:00 am. I-70 will be closed in both directions from milepost 178 to milepost 190.

