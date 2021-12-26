Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:02 PM
Published 12:00 PM

Blodgett Peak Fire started by illegal campfire concludes

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of Sunday, the Blodgett Peak Fire has concluded, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The pre-evacuation request for the area has also been lifted.

The US Forest Service said the fire on Blodgett Peak was started by an abandoned illegal campfire on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the US Forest Service added that campfires are not allowed in this area, which was previously impacted by the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Kerjan Donovan

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content