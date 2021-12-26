Blodgett Peak Fire started by illegal campfire concludes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of Sunday, the Blodgett Peak Fire has concluded, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The pre-evacuation request for the area has also been lifted.

The US Forest Service said the fire on Blodgett Peak was started by an abandoned illegal campfire on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the US Forest Service added that campfires are not allowed in this area, which was previously impacted by the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012.