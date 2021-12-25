Female pedestrian injured following traffic accident near South Chelton Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A female pedestrian is recovering from her injuries after being involved in a pedestrian-vehicle traffic accident near Chelton Road Friday evening, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
In the police report, at approximately 7:08 p.m., Officer Bates responded to a pedestrian-vehicle traffic accident on E. Fountain Blvd.
The female pedestrian received minor injuries and transported to the hospital to get treatment.
Police say speed and alcohol aren't a contributing factor of the accident.
The accident is currently under investigation.
Comments