Overnight windstorm in Pikes Peak region could knock down trees weakened by last week’s similar storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just as local crews have restored power and cleaned up the worst of debris from last Wednesday's powerful windstorm, another storm expected early on Christmas Eve threatens to cause more damage.

Many trees are leaning after last week's storm, have cracked trunks from twisting in the wind and have cracked earth at the trunk bases -- indicating where roots were about to tear out.

KRDO

There's some concern that the overnight storm, expected to have slightly less powerful winds, still may be strong enough to take down weakened trees -- producing more debris, property damage and power outages.

Also posing a risk are trees with broken or unattached branches and limbs that haven't been blown from trees yet, but could do so in the overnight storm.

KRDO

The region's drought has further weakened many trees.

Some property owners spent Thursday watering their trees, hoping to stabilize the soil and roots, and protect trees from further wind damage.

As for preparations to respond to damage from the latest storm, Colorado Springs Utilities held a meeting to plan its strategy and declared that it would have "all hands on deck" if needed through the holiday weekend.

Colorado Springs and El Paso County are closed Thursday and Friday, so it's unclear whether those entities have a specific plan in place; however, they routinely have on-call crews available for emergencies.