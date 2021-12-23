Omicron variant detected in Pueblo wastewater
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in wastewater in the city of Pueblo, providing an early warning that someone in the city is carrying the new strain of the coronavirus.
According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, the omicron variant was just detected during a weekly test for the week of Dec. 20.
“Detection of omicron variant in Pueblo’s wastewater confirms the variant is in Pueblo and it is expected we will see the cases quickly increase,” said Pueblo Public Health Director Randy Evetts.
A news release from the Department of Public Health says that vaccination is the best method "to reduce risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death" from the coronavirus. Reports show the greatest protection with a third mRNA vaccine dose from either Moderna or Pfizer.
You can find more information about COVID-19 in Colorado, including where to get a test or a vaccine near you, by clicking this link.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/22/who-says-covid-vaccine-booster-programs-will-prolong-pandemic.html
“WHO says vaccine booster programs will prolong Covid crisis: ‘No country can boost its way out of the pandemic’”
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/cloth-masks-useless-omicron-expert-b1980394.html
How the entire house of Co-Vid cards is continuing to crumble around itself. So many “experts” have claimed so many requirements, then when that fails they revert to the next hypothesis, and so on…
When will people see this is Big Pharma’s current cash cow and not for the betterment for the people!
https://www.politico.eu/article/europe-fourth-coronavirus-vaccine-germany-minister-karl-lauterbach-booster/
That’s right, now a reversal on masks, a reversal on needing a 4th booster, and the WHO admitting that because this is a worldwide problem that is only being addressed in the 1st world countries, that no matter how many boosters we are told to get this will never go away.
What is the definition of insanity? “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”