Omicron variant detected in Pueblo wastewater

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in wastewater in the city of Pueblo, providing an early warning that someone in the city is carrying the new strain of the coronavirus.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, the omicron variant was just detected during a weekly test for the week of Dec. 20.

“Detection of omicron variant in Pueblo’s wastewater confirms the variant is in Pueblo and it is expected we will see the cases quickly increase,” said Pueblo Public Health Director Randy Evetts.

A news release from the Department of Public Health says that vaccination is the best method "to reduce risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death" from the coronavirus. Reports show the greatest protection with a third mRNA vaccine dose from either Moderna or Pfizer.

You can find more information about COVID-19 in Colorado, including where to get a test or a vaccine near you, by clicking this link.