Colorado Springs Utilities fully restores power a week after devastating windstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- They hoped it would be a day or two, then it turned into waiting until Saturday, then Sunday came and went -- finally, a week after a windstorm ripped through Colorado Springs and left tens of thousands without power, Colorado Springs Utilities says power has been fully restored as of Wednesday.

Last Wednesday's storm brought wind gusts over 90mph to the Springs and Pikes Peak region, bringing down trees and power lines in spots all across the city. CSU originally told KRDO in the wake of the storm that crews hoped to have power restored "within a day or two," but that estimate kept getting pushed back as staffers worked around the clock to fix the lines.

About 96% of customers had their power restored by Sunday, but a few spots lingered through the following days. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, power was restored to all customers who lost their power in the wind storm.

Springs Utilities said field staffers still have a few repairs that need to take place, and customers could experience temporary planned outages in the coming days. Those outages are expected to last less than 30 minutes while localized repairs take place.

The utility company also says customers who are seeking reimbursement for spoiled food or a hotel room should submit a claim with their homeowners or renters' insurance.