President Biden announcing national at-home COVID-19 testing plan
President Joe Biden is announcing a national at-home COVID-19 testing plan Tuesday and encouraging vaccination as millions of eligible Americans remain unvaccinated.
Watch below starting around 12:30 p.m. courtesy of ABC News Live:
Colorado offers free at-home COVID-19 tests already; you can enroll to get at-home tests delivered to you by clicking this link.
Comments
4 Comments
So I got some of these “home test” from the state program. They are a joke. Even the test says it is easily foul-able and if you don’t do it exactly right or have a very sterile field while doing it, the results can be flawed. This is its the govt keeping is promise to these companies to buy so many tests or shots.
Just to give you a sense of what I see. Abbott is the company who makes the tests. Beginning of 2019 there stock(ABT) was at $68/share…. it has had a steady rise to today of $135/share.
Pfizer: Beginning of 2020 $33/share….. today $58/share
This is such a ruse…has been from the beginning. And what does Brandon know? Puppet president
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=A1UXY3R316S1