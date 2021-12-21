1.9 million Coloradans to travel among 109 million+ Americans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Folks who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year are making up for lost time this holiday season: More than 109 million Americans - a 34% increase from 2020 - will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes, or take other trips between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

That dramatic bounce-back - 27.7 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period - brings this year's national numbers in line with 2017 figures, and just 8% shy of 2019, which was the highest on record.

A total of 1.9 million Coloradans will join their ranks. That's a 32% increase over last year, and on par with 2019 levels - which also set records, locally.

Denver International Airport (DEN) anticipates a busy holiday period with over 2.7 million passengers projected to travel through DEN from Dec. 20, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022. This is about 5% lower than the same period in 2019.

The busiest days for travel this year will be Thursday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 29 with each of these days expecting over 200,000 total travelers at DEN and between 60,000 and 70,000 passengers traveling through TSA checkpoints.

"If 2020 year was the year of cancellations, 2021 marks a triumphant return to traditional travel patterns as Coloradans gather with their family and friends again, some for the first time since 2019," said Skyler McKinley, AAA's regional director of public affairs.

According to AAA Colorado, road trips remain the top travel mode for the holidays, with more than 100 million (91%) of Americans planning to drive to their destinations. 1.7 million (89%) Coloradans will hit the roads, despite regional gas prices coming in at $1.15 more than last year. Airlines will see a whopping 184% in travel volume this year, with more than 6 million people expected to fly, nationwide. 3 million Americans are booking buses, trains, and cruises.

Auto travel reigns supreme, with 250,000 more Coloradans on the road compared to last year. Drivers in major metro areas, such as Colorado Springs and Denver, could see more than double the delays versus typical travel times. December 23 is expected to be the busiest, most congested travel day of the period.

12/23/21 - Worst Time: 12:00 - 6:00pm | Best time: After 7:00pm

12/24/21 - Worst Time: 2:00 - 6:00pm | Best time: Before 1:00pm

12/25/21 - Minimal congestion expected

12/26/21 - Worst Time: 1:00 - 7:00pm | Best time: Before 12:00pm

12/27/21 - Worst Time: 5:00 - 6:00pm | Best time: Before 1:00pm

12/28/21- Worst time: 1:00 - 7:00pm | Best time: Before 12:00pm

12/29/21 - Worst time: 1:00 - 7:00pm | Best time: Before 11:00am

12/30/21 - Worst time: 1:00 - 7:00pm | Best time: Before 12:00pm

12/31/21 - Worst time: 2:00 - 4:00pm | Best time: Before 1:00pm, after 5:00pm

1/1/22 - Minimal congestion expected

1/2/22 - Worst time: 2:00 - 6:00pm | Best time: Before 1:00pm

AAA Colorado says in a shift from last year, when the wide-open spaces of the mountain west were among the country's most popular domestic travel destinations, theme-parks, cruise ports, and big cities are back on top.

1) Orlando, FL

2) Anaheim, CA

3) Las Vegas, NV

4) New York, NY; Kahului, Maui, HI (tie)

5) Honolulu, HI

6) Miami, FL

7) Fort Lauderdale, FL

8) Tampa, FL

9) Phoenix, AZ

10) San Diego, CA