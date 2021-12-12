Pueblo Police investigating a homicide, shooting on Main Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a homicide, which happened Sunday around 12:45 a.m. Officers were called to reports of a shooting overnight at 727 North Main Street at Chelsey's Restaurant and Lounge.

Twitter: Pueblo Police Department

Officers say they found the victim, an adult male, suffering from gunshot injuries. The man died at the restaurant. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner, once the next of kin is notified.

Pueblo Police are interviewing several people, but they do have a person of interest in the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is the 27th homicide in Pueblo this year.