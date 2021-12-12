68-year-old man dies overnight in car crash near Divide

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 68-year-old man from Palmer Lake has died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 67, about 3 miles south of Divide. The crash happened early Sunday morning around 1:00 a.m.

When Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol arrived, they found that the driver had been ejected and was unresponsive. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Teller County Coroner.

Troopers conducted an investigation of the scene and found that the 2006 Toyota Avalon was southbound on Highway 67 when it went off the right side of the road in a left curve. The driver overcorrected and steered hard to the left causing the vehicle to travel across both lanes and off the east side of the road where it became airborne, landing in a field. The vehicle rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver.

The northbound lane of Highway 67 was closed during the on-scene investigation, but traffic was able to get by in the southbound lane. The on-scene investigation took around 4 ½ hours.