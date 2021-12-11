Canon City Police search for suspect who assaulted female jogger

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police are searching for a suspect in a reported assault on the Riverwalk Trail, which is near John Griffin Regional Park, just east of South 9th Street in Canon City.

According to officers, a female was jogging in the area Saturday morning around 8:15 a.m, when she was attacked by a man near the western entrance to the park. Canon City Police say the victim was able to fight and escape the attacker.

She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and subsequently released.

Police are still searching for a suspect, who is described as a white man, around 5'7, wearing a black top and black pants. CCPD detectives and officers are actively working on this case hoping to gain more details about the attack.

Anyone with information possibly related to this incident is asked to contact FreCom at 719-792-6411 or the Canon City Police Department 719-276-5611. Any information which leads to an arrest of the tipster can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash award of up to $1,000 through Crime Stoppers and CCPD. Crimestoppers 719-275-7867 or text tip680 and sending text to 274637.