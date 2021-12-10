Wintry blast brings first measurable snow to Pueblo, nothing for Colorado Springs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With a quick gust, Pueblo saw its first taste of wintry weather Friday when snow blanketed grassy areas and dampened streets -- but the same system just brought a dusting of snow that was swept away by the wind before making its mark in Colorado Springs.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Pueblo got its first measurable snowfall for the season with about 1.1 inches of snow at 11 am.

First measurable snowfall for the season at Pueblo. As of 11AM MST, there has been 1.1 inches of snow today. #COWX — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 10, 2021 Take a look at pictures of the snow from around the Pueblo area: Colorado Springs is still searching for its first measurable snow of the season after breaking the record this past weekend for latest snowfall. While parts of northern Colorado Springs saw some snow make it to the ground, the Colorado Springs Airport didn't measure any accumulation. By about 11 a.m., the sun was seen peeking through the clouds.

