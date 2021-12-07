Colorado Springs Utilities warns residents about the uptick in scam calls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the holidays approach, Colorado Springs residents are a known target for scammers. Colorado Springs Utilities wants to warn residents about the rise in scam calls and what people should look out for when receiving one of these calls this holiday season.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities' press release, scammers will use a tactic called 'spoofing' to duplicate the customer service number (719-448-4800) on caller IDs. Once a scam call is answered, a recorded message will play demanding payment.

Here are red flag warnings to look out for if you receive a suspicious call claiming to be Colorado Springs Utilities:

require you to make a payment with a credit card or prepaid card and claim services will be shut off if you don't make the payment immediately;

you're being demanded an immediate payment to be made from an outbound call;

call requesting payment for a meter replacement;

you're asked to give your social security number;

collect payments in-person at your home using cash, check, or money order;

partner directly with any solar company.

Colorado Springs Utilities wants to advise customers if they ever come by a suspicious phone call or have an in-person visitor claiming to work for Colorado Springs Utilities, make the in-person visitor wait outside and call customer service at 719-448-4800.