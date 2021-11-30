Pikes Peak Community Foundation shares insight on #GivingTuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This morning, KRDO NewsChannel 13 spoke with Kevin Farley, the Director of Marketing and Communications from the Pikes Peak Community Foundation. PPCF is a non-profit that has been around since 1928. The organization helps guide individuals, organizations, and families to help them identify and achieve their philanthropic goals.

KRDO: Giving Tuesday started back in 2012, a simple way to give back to the community and it falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. So giving is more than just monetary donations right? What does the day inspire beyond just giving a check?

Kevin: Well, giving Tuesday is about inspiring generosity. Like you said, it’s more than just cutting a check. While many non-profits would of course accept your monetary donation, consider donating your time. While a lot of non-profits particularly in the Pikes Peak region need volunteers, specifically skilled and non-skilled volunteers to help carry out their programs and help the community.

KRDO: And what advice would you offer viewers regarding doing their homework before they give?

Kevin: I mean, you want to make sure your dollars would be spent well so the first thing I would do is give a call to your favorite non-profit or check their social media, see what kind of stories they’re about the work that they’re doing in the community. Second, you can take a look at their tax information. You can see how much money is coming in, where it is going out so you can make sure you’re spending your money wisely. Third, there are some other great giving opportunities here in town. There’s the Empty Stocking Fund and the Give! Campaign, all those beneficiaries have been vetted by experts for good governance and good monetary policies so there are many good opportunities to give.