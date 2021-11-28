‘Extremely dangerous’ black ice roadways sanded down by CDOT

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, they are no longer receiving reports about stranded cars in an area of unincorporated El Paso County.

EPCSO alerted the community about "extremely dangerous conditions." asking motorists to avoid the area of Rampart Range Road and Loy Creek Road. They had received numerous reports of black ice and snowpack, resulting in several stranded 4-wheel drive vehicles.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) worked to sand down the roadways to help fix the issue. EPCSO still asks drivers to continue to drive with caution.