Colorado Springs YMCA Turkey Trot returns after COVID-19 hiatus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- 3,200 runners are already signed up to wake up on Thanksgiving Day for a 5K at the Briargate YMCA in Colorado Springs. The Turkey Trot 5K is stroller and dog friendly.

This year, for the first time, the Y is partnering with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum to offer a new experience for runners. Museum team members will be at the Turkey Trot 5K with an authentic Atlanta 1996 Olympic torch, which they will carry during the race. Race participants are encouraged to take photos with the torch and learn more about its history, according to the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.

“The weather is going to be sunny with a high of 48 degrees, which is some of the best weather we’ve had in recent years,” said Patrick McDonough, 5K Race Organizer. “We’re so excited to be able to offer an in-person event this year, and we’re looking forward to welcoming back all of the individuals, families, and furry friends who make the YMCA Turkey Trot a Thanksgiving tradition.”

Runners can sign up for the Turkey Trot through 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You can learn more and sign up at ppymca.org/turkeytrot.

The 2020 Turkey Trot was held virtually due to COVID-19.