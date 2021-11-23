Doctor’s referral not needed for monoclonal antibody treatment in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) amended Public Health Order 21-02 to allow individuals who qualify to seek monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 without a doctor’s referral. FDA-authorized monoclonal antibodies can help prevent severe illness for some people who are infected with COVID-19.

“We are working steadily to increase easy access to monoclonal antibodies to help connect residents to this critical treatment resource,” said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health. “In coordination with the state, we are planning to add an additional permanent monoclonal antibody treatment location in El Paso County. Our goal continues to be working with partners to provide information and easy access to all the prevention and treatment options available to El Paso County residents.”

Monoclonal antibody treatments are available to people who have tested positive for COVID-19, have mild to moderate symptoms, and who are at high risk of developing severe illness (see the list of conditions that make a person eligible to receive antibody treatments). Monoclonal antibodies are also available as post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19 for individuals who are not vaccinated (or who may not be fully protected after vaccination, such as people with immunocompromising conditions) and have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing severe illness.

Free monoclonal antibody treatment is available at the mobile health clinic in El Paso County at the Citadel Mall (located at 750 Citadel Dr. E, near the JCPenney entrance). Individuals can schedule appointments at this clinic by calling 877-268-2926. This week’s hours are:

Nov. 22: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nov. 23: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nov. 24: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nov. 25: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Nov. 26: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nov. 27: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Treatments are also available at other locations in El Paso County but may be subject to fees depending on an individual's insurance coverage. A list and map of providers are available at covid19.colorado.gov.

Monoclonal antibodies are administered either through a single intravenous treatment that takes approximately one hour or through four injections administered during one visit. Both methods are followed by one hour of observation. Monoclonal antibodies can help reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization. To learn more, visit elpasocountyhealth.org/covid-19-treatment.