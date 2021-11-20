Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show continues into the weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the COS Event Center in Colorado Springs.

People who attend will find new gift ideas, original arts and crafts, home and holiday décor, clothing, and specialty foods for holiday browsing. There are hundreds of unique gifts and handmade items, with over 150 displays located inside the Colorado Springs Event Center. The Pikes Peak ‘N’gineers Model Railroad Club’s display is all set up to foster interest in model railroading and learn more about their “how-to” programs.

Santa Claus will also be in attendance to listen to children’s Christmas wishes. Patrons are welcome to take their own picture with the real-bearded Santa.

It's at the Colorado Springs Event Center on 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Tickets cost $10 for adults, seniors, and youth, and tickets are free for children under 13.

November 19th Friday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

November 20th Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

November 21th Sunday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

