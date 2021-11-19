VitalPoint Urgent Care in Pueblo suspended from COVID-19 vaccination program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An urgent care clinic in Pueblo has been suspended from the state's COVID-19 vaccination program as of Friday after an inspector found numerous violations inside the clinic.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an unannounced site inspection found "a number of irregularities in vaccine storage and handling, high vaccine wastage, issues with required reporting, and inappropriate vaccine administration to individuals outside of the recommended age group."

CDPHE didn't say when the inspection took place, but a news release noted nine different violations of the "CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement."

Failure to store and handle COVID-19 vaccines in compliance with the CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit. Failure to document and report required vaccine administration information. Failure to maintain onsite documentation of the storage and administration of COVID-19 vaccine. Inappropriate administration of vaccine to individuals outside of the recommended age group. Failure to report records to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) within 72 hours of vaccine administration. Failure to provide an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) fact sheet to each vaccine recipient prior to vaccination. Failure to report temperature excursions, contact manufacturer and quarantine vaccine. Failure to report COVID-19 vaccine wastage. Failure to report vaccine administration errors to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Violations noted by CDPHE at VitalPoint Urgent Care in Pueblo

CDPHE says 98 patients received vaccinations at the site. The department says patients who received one dose of the Moderna vaccine should receive two additional doses from another provider because the dose from VitalPoint "is considered invalid." Those who got two doses at the clinic should receive one additional dose. Patients who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic should also get an additional dose "immediately," according to CDPHE.

Earlier this year, CDPHE found similar violations at a Colorado Springs clinic. A report found "chaotic" conditions at Dr. Moma's Health & Wellness Clinic, and more than 7,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had to be thrown away.

We're working on getting more information on the violations CDPHE found at VitalPoint Urgent Care in Pueblo. Check back for updates.