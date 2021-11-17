KRDO’s connection to Tiger King, Season 2 airs today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tiger King 2 comes out today, November 17th on Netflix. The story of the eccentric zookeeper took the nation by storm and the original wild true-crime docuseries involves one of KRDO NewsChannel13's photojournalists, Sus Enos.

Sus Enos has been working at KRDO for nearly two years now, and she shoots a lot of the footage and live shots viewers see on screen for the morning and noon newscasts.

Back in 2014, she worked with 'Joe Exotic' himself, the Tiger King, at his GW Zoo in Oklahoma. She witnessed firsthand Joe Exotic's crazy antics and worked directly by his side, even helping him work on filming a pilot for a reality TV series they tried to get picked up nearly a decade ago. If you go back and watch the original series, you can find her on Episode 4.

Enos says, "So, Joe and I had a very unique relationship in that I was with him 10 to 12 hours a day six days a week, so we had a strange friendship."

The photojournalist adds, "It was weird being the new kid at work and everyone knowing you were part of this Netflix documentary and worked for Joe Exotic, who was probably the biggest household name at the time."

According to Netflix, the original series has been viewed more than 64 million times since its March 20th, 2020 debut. Nielsen ratings adds that it garnered more than 34 million views ts first ten days of release, ranking as one of Netflix's most successful releases to date, partly due to its release amid the pandemic.

Enos tells KRDO, "It hit perfectly, you know everyone was at home, it was this weird off-the-wall situation that it had to be seen to be believed.

Tiger King Season 2 focuses on the mystery behind the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband. It airs November 17th.