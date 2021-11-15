Shooting near Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that was reported Monday evening near Academy Boulevard and Carefree Circle.

Police say it was an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 5 p.m., but no officers were injured. One suspect is in custody, according to CSPD.

The northbound right and center lanes were closed due to the police activity, according to a Colorado Springs traffic monitor.

Today, just before 5PM, CSPD officers were involved in an on-duty shooting in the area of N. Academy Bl. and N. Carefree Bl.



Initial Information:

• All officers are uninjured

• The suspect is in custody

• There is no immediate danger to the public — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 16, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.