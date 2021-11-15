Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 5:37 PM
Published 5:35 PM

Shooting near Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation

Annette Stith

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that was reported Monday evening near Academy Boulevard and Carefree Circle.

Police say it was an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 5 p.m., but no officers were injured. One suspect is in custody, according to CSPD.

The northbound right and center lanes were closed due to the police activity, according to a Colorado Springs traffic monitor.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Top Stories

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. Learn more about Andrew here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content