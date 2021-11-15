Report: Colorado falling behind in recycling, few details about participation by Colorado Springs, southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The fifth annual State of Recycling report was released Monday, and it finds that Colorado's rate is "abysmal and stagnant" and ranks among the 20 worst states in the nation.

The report comes from two organizations, Eco-Cycle and the Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG).

Officials said that the results are despite some success stories in recycling -- with Boulder, Durango, Longmont, Loveland and Fort Collins having the state's highest recycling ratings.

Colorado Springs wasn't mentioned in the report because officials said that the city, and other areas of southern Colorado, either don't track recycling date or don't provide information to them.

During an online conference detailing the report, Pueblo Public Works Director Andrew Hayes spoke about that city's recycling efforts.

"We need more resources," he said. "I only have two people doing that job. We're only open four days a week, and at least 200 vehicles a day show up. We even have people from Salida (100 miles west) and Walsenburg (50 miles south) bringing items to recycle."

The more successful communities have easy and wide access to curbside recycling or recycling drop-off sites, report officials said, as well as more solid waste collectors committed to recycling programs.

However, officials said that the best way to improve recycling is to reduce unnecessary packaging and decrease the amount of materials that can't be recycled or are more difficult to recycle.

To that end, officials plan to work with state lawmakers in next year's legislative session to create a Producer Responsibility policy that has been successful in other states.

The policy -- through a fee paid by participating manufacturers -- would promote unnecessary packaging and waste, as well as expand resources to make recycling easier and far more available to citizens.

Recycling hasn't been popular in the past for many communities, manufacturers and solid waste haulers -- with a lack of markets for and profits from recyclables cited as primary factors, a situation has improved recently with a greater focus on developing U.S. markets.

Report officials said that manufacturers would be required to participate in the policy and have a stake in how it's operated, and manufacturers can see that it's a growing trend.

For example, a program to recycle house paint has been successful in Colorado Springs and Denver, officials said.

Monday is the start of America Recycles Day and Colorado Recycles Week.