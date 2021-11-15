Low-income families need to claim their Child Tax Credit by tonight

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021, increases the Child Tax Credit (CTC) to provide up to $300 per month per child under age 6, and up to $250 per month per child ages 6 to 17.

That means the credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. You can receive payments of up to $300 per child every month starting in July 2021 through December 2021. You will need to file a tax return in 2022 to receive the rest of the payment.

Low-income families are eligible for the monthly advance child tax credit but they have to register by the end of the day on November 15th.

Monday is the last day for non-filers to sign-up for 2021, and they must sign up with the IRS on their own.

This includes people whose incomes in 2020 were so low that they were not required to file returns. That's generally individuals who made less than $12,400 or married couples who made less than $24,800 in 2020.

You can receive the Child Tax Credit if you have children, even if you make little or no money. Generally, the children in your family qualify for the Child Tax Credit if they are under 18 and live with you most of the time.

Tonight 9:59 p.m. MST marks the last day for low-income families to sign up for the advance payments using THE online tool.

Families can file either in English or Spanish.