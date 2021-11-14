Governor Polis to attend signing of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis will attend the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the White House on Monday.

According to the state, Governor Polis was one of the first governors in the United States to support the bipartisan federal infrastructure framework.

“I’m thrilled to join the signing of the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill. This important action means jobs and better roads along with a strong initial package to improve air quality and make progress on climate issues. This new law matched with Colorado’s own strong bipartisan infrastructure package that I was proud to sign this year, will help fix our roads, reduce traffic, invest in Front Range Rail, and protect our air and water,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Colorado’s bipartisan infrastructure investment positions us well to benefit from new federal money from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law.”

President Biden will sign the bill at the White House on Monday.

A press release from the Governor's office says, "The new law is a historic investment in Colorado and the nation’s infrastructure. This federal infrastructure deal follows Colorado’s historic, bipartisan transportation package Governor Polis signed into law this month which will create a dynamic, 21st Century transportation system that will drive Colorado’s economic comeback, establish a sustainable funding source to improve Colorado roads, invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and expand multi-modal and transit options to reduce congestion and improve air quality."