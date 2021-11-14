Fire activity shuts down CO 115 southbound and northbound
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation says CO 115 northbound and southbound is closed due to fire activity between Turkey Canyon Ranch Road and Butts Road.
This is near mile marker 33m, which is about 5 miles south of Colorado Springs.
Additional details will be posted to this article once available.
