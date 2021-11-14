Skip to Content
By
today at 11:33 AM
Published 11:30 AM

Fire activity shuts down CO 115 southbound and northbound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation says CO 115 northbound and southbound is closed due to fire activity between Turkey Canyon Ranch Road and Butts Road.

This is near mile marker 33m, which is about 5 miles south of Colorado Springs.

Additional details will be posted to this article once available.

Kerjan Bianca

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

  1. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — . . . This is near mile marker 33m, which is about 5 miles south of Colorado Springs.
    .
    KRDO’s own words show their inconsistency.

