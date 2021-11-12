Donate to KRDO’s Season of Sharing Food Drive for Care & Share Food Bank

The KRDO Season of Sharing Food Drive with Care & Share Food Bank is raising money and food items for families in need across southern Colorado, and we need your help this holiday season.

We'll be at American Furniture Warehouse near Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street until 7 p.m. Friday, and we're taking non-perishable food donations. We've got a drive-thru setup to maintain social distancing, so all you have to do is open your car and we'll get the donation.

If you can't make it in person, you can also donate to the Care & Share Food Bank by clicking this link.