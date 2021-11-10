Outdoor ice skating rink returns to downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a sign that the holidays are approaching in Colorado Springs: the ice skating rink is being set up in Acacia Park and will open to the public this Friday.

The outdoor rink is opening in a new spot on the north side of Acacia Park, according to the city. The grand opening starts at 4 p.m. Friday, and there will be giveaways every 15 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased at the rink for $10, and that includes rental skates. Children 4 and under are free with an adult. Only credit or debit cards are accepted; the city says Skate in the Park is cashless.

The rink will be open through Jan. 31, but it'll be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day -- you can check out the full schedule at this link.