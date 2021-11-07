Several shots fired into Waffle House with 9mm pistol in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police officers received calls about a disturbance involving a gun at Waffle House near North Powers Boulevard and Galley Road.

When officers were en route, witnesses reported that gunshots were fired into the restaurant as the disturbance escalated.





According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, witnesses say a group of six people in the restaurant confronted a Hispanic male. The victim was physically assaulted by the group before they left.

According to both witnesses and video surveillance, a Hispanic man from the group came back and fired 5 to 6 rounds from a 9mm pistol into the restaurant from the parking lot at the victim, who was still seated inside. The suspect fled the area immediately in an unknown vehicle.

CSPD says surprisingly no injuries were reported. The suspect and members of the group have not yet been identified.