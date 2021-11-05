Investigation leads to suspension of Colorado Springs animal shelter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado has suspended the license of a Colorado Springs animal shelter amid an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.

New Hope Rescue, Inc. was shut down and the animals inside were seized Thursday -- KRDO was the first to report the development after new charges were filed against Joann Roof with New Hope Rescue.

Roof is facing five new animal cruelty charges that were filed in September, and it's not the first time similar accusations have been levied against her. Roof was charged with animal cruelty, neglect, or mistreatment on Aug. 23, 2020, and she had also been charged with nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in 2014. Roof told KRDO that she didn't know why she had been charged in 2020 but said it related to puppies that were already adopted out.

According to documents obtained by KRDO, Roof is accused of violating sections 35-80-108(1)(g) and (2)(g), CRS, and Parts 14.2 and 15.3 of the PACFA Rules, 8 CCR 1202-15. Part 14.2 says animals suspected of having communicable disease must be isolated from other susceptible animals and the public; Part 15.3 says sick, diseased or injured animals must be provided with timely veterinary care or be euthanized in a humane manner.

In total, 17 dogs and 30 cats were taken from the Colorado Springs shelter on Thursday. They were reportedly moved to a Denver shelter at the request of the Department of Agriculture.