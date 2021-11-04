Pueblo District 60 hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at elementary schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for children aged five and up, Pueblo School District 60 is scheduling mobile clinics at elementary schools to get kids vaccinated.

D60 Director of Communications says the vaccine will be available to eligible students and all community members, and you don't need to pre-register.

“People of all ages can get and spread the virus. Children are getting and spreading COVID-19 at a faster rate than they have in the past. Cases in children age 5 to 18 are at its highest level since the start of the pandemic,” said Randy Evetts public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar confirmed to KRDO that a two-year-old child from Pueblo died due to COVID-19 complications last month.

The mobile clinics will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the city says the first 250 people to receive the vaccine will get a $20 Walmart gift card.

The clinics will be at the following schools, according to D60:

· November 13: Highland Park Elementary

· November 19: Morton Elementary

· November 20: Haaff Elementary

· November 20: Bradford Elementary

· November 26: Bessemer Academy

· November 27: Eva Baca Elementary

You can find more information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Pueblo at this link.