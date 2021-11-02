Donovan Salas arrested after motor vehicle theft Monday night
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Donovan Salas, 27, was arrested at a Pueblo gas station Monday night after stealing a motor vehicle.
According to Pueblo Police Department (PPD), police were dispatched to 2400 W. Northern Ave. at around 11:45 p.m. after Salas was struggling at the gas station.
Salas was arrested for motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools.
