Donovan Salas arrested after motor vehicle theft Monday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Donovan Salas, 27, was arrested at a Pueblo gas station Monday night after stealing a motor vehicle.

According to Pueblo Police Department (PPD), police were dispatched to 2400 W. Northern Ave. at around 11:45 p.m. after Salas was struggling at the gas station.

Salas was arrested for motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools.