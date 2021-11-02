Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 6:04 PM

Colorado Springs Police ask for help finding missing 12-year-old

CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening.

According to CSPD, Savannah Gallagher was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Monday wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and blue sneakers. Gallagher is described as 5'1" and about 100 pounds with brown hair.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call police at 719-444-7000.

Top Stories

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content