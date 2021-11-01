Pueblo Police investigating shooting near Fountain Creek

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that happened at a home southeast of downtown Monday morning.

The call came in around 11 a.m. for shots fired near the 400 block of Kelly Ave.

According to a KRDO photographer at the scene, one potential victim's body was seen on the side of a home.

It's not clear if a suspect is in custody at this time. We're working on getting more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.