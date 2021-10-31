Shots fired near CU Boulder campus, shelter-in-place lifted

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- CU Police with the University of Colorado Boulder responded to calls of shots fired near campus just before midnight Saturday. A shelter in place was issued for all residence hall students while police searched for an armed suspect.

No one was injured. The suspect was not located and the shelter in place was lifted at 1:03 a.m.

Campus police will continue with increased patrols on and around campus as planned for the Halloween weekend.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, chubby build, 5'4", black sweatshirt with red stripes on sleeves, white jersey over top with number 76 on his back.