38-year-old with six active felony warrants arrested Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Joel Kent Atwell was arrested Friday morning at around 8:00 a.m. Colorado Springs Police say Atwell had six active felony warrants for his arrest.

The 38-year-old man allegedly fled from police officers several times in stolen vehicles and previously rammed officers attempting to apprehend him.

CSPD says that because of his past actions, Detective Mork asked for help from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU). TEU officers responded, and tried to get Atwell, who was in a Silver Hondo Civic on North Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Parkway.

He allegedly attempted to flee, but TEU was able to take the man into custody.