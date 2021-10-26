Skip to Content
Fatal motorcycle crash with helmetless riders

Photo Courtesy of: MGN

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO)-- A motorcycle carrying two people turned deadly in Park County Monday evening, according to Colorado State Patrol. It happened off Hwy 24 near milepost 277.

A 2019 Harley Davidson FLH three-wheeled motorcycle was heading east on the highway when the driver lost control on a turn. In a press release troopers say the motorcycle went across the highway and through a field before crashing into a fence. Both the driver and the passenger were thrown from the bike.

The Harley's driver, identified by CSP as 66-year-old Dale Dillavou, was not wearing a helmet at the time and suffered serious injuries. He was flown to a hospital for treatment. The passenger, identified only as a 66-year-old woman was also helmetless, and died at the crash site.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as contributing factors at this time, but the crash is under investigation.

