Western Museum of Mining and Industry hosts annual Miners’ Pumpkin Patch fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Miners' Pumpkin Patch is returning to Colorado Springs for another year of fall festivities. For the next two Saturdays, October 23rd and 30th, people can visit the Miners' Pumpkin Patch for activities, like big checkers, tractor-pulled hayrides, battleship, ladder ball, and spooky stories. There's even a vintage Apple Cider Press and plenty of locally grown pumpkins.

The Miners' Pumpkin Patch is important because its the main fundraiser for the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. The non-profit museum has been a staple in Colorado Springs over the last 50 years. The pumpkin patch fundraiser is important because, like most places, the museum has struggled throughout the pandemic.

The museum curator, Richard Sauers says, "Because of COVID and then some of the economic downturns, everyone’s taking a beating and this is a way for the community to help and us to reach out and let them know they’re here." He adds that coming to the pumpkin patch is a great way to disconnect from devices, and "enter the property and just not worry about things."

However, this year has already proved to be fruitful. Sauers says they've already had 5,000 visitors this month, which is an increase from last year.

One activity people are loving is beating a pumpkin with a baseball bat. Sauers explains, "you can pay extra and get a hard hat and a baseball bat and beat the crap out of a pumpkin and beat your frustrations. We started this two years ago and it’s proving to be very popular!"

The Miners' Pumpkin Patch will be open on Saturday, October 23rd and 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Learn more about the Miners' Pumpkin Patch here.