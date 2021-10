COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking people to be on the lookout for a young girl who was taken by her non-custodial mother.

According to CBI, 3-year-old Hope Bomsta was last seen in Ordway Colorado on Tuesday. She was with her non-custodial mother, Mary Bomsta.

CBI says the pair could be in the Colorado Springs area.

If you have information, call 911 or the Crowley County Sheriff's Office at 719-267-5235.