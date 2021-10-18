Gov. Polis, Colorado legislators push importance of flu shot

COLORADO (KRDO) -- In a time when public health departments across the country are encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is getting his flu shot in front of cameras as a reminder to not ignore the flu season.

Watch below as Gov. Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and several legislators in the General Assembly receive their shots and give their thoughts on the flu vaccine.

You can find a flu shot provider near you by clicking this link.