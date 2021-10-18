Colorado Springs Police announce upcoming K-9 calendar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The 2022 Colorado Springs Police Department K9 Calendar is almost here! According to CSPD the calendars are in the final stages of printing and will be available soon, with 100% of the proceeds going to the department's Cadet Program.

Throughout the year, CSPD Cadets attend leadership conferences and volunteer at local non-profits, while learning about the role law enforcement plays in Colorado Springs. While some cadets do go on to become officers, the main goal is to help equip some of our youngest community members with strong leadership skills and knowledge that they can take with them in the future.

In order to keep this program free, CSPD relies on fundraisers and donations from the community. The sales from these calendars will directly help pay for the cadets’ leadership training, travel expenses, uniforms, and more.

Cost

The CSPD 2022 Calendars are $10 each, pluse $3.50 for shipping you you chose the mail-in order.

Custom K9 Stickers (which look like this), are also availble for an additional $1 each

Cash, check, or money orders can be made out to "CSPD Cadet Program"



How to Get a Calendar

Option 1: Mail-In

Step 1: Print and complete this mail-in order form

Step 2: Send the completed mail-in form as well as cash, check, or money order to the CSPD address listed on the mail-in form

Step 3: When the calendars are printed and ready for release, the CSPD will mail them directly to you

Option 2: Pick-Up