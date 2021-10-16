State offers flu vaccine at select COVID-19 vaccine clinics statewide

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The state’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues with more than 100 vaccine clinics statewide this week, and select locations are now offering flu vaccines too.

CDPHE recommends that all eligible Coloradans receive both their annual influenza vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the risk and severity of viral respiratory diseases this year. Experts recommend the annual influenza vaccine for everyone 6 months and older. It is safe to receive both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

All clinic sites offer first, second, and third COVID-19 vaccine doses. A third can be either an additional dose or a booster dose. Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses are authorized for certain Coloradans at high risk from COVID-19. Additional doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are currently authorized for immunocompromised Coloradans. Find out if you are eligible for an additional or booster dose.

The convenient community vaccine sites at the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs remain open at a 250-dose-per-day capacity.

Vaccines are free, and no identification, proof of residency, or insurance is required.

The list below includes vaccine clinics from October 16 to October 22. Clinics offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines are indicated and highlighted below. These clinics are in addition to the 1700 COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state.

Saturday, October 16

Please do not call the following locations for information about clinics. Please call the state's vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.

El Paso County

Julisa Soto

2530 Delta Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

2-10 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Fremont County

Colorado Mission of Mercy

920 Field Ave., Cañon City, CO 81212

6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment

201 N. 6th St., Canon City, CO 81212

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Pueblo County

Langoni Sports Complex

2101 W. 24th St. Pueblo, CO 81003

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association - 1249 E Routt

1249 E. Routt Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

Noon - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.