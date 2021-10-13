Spooktacular Halloween house adds a little fright in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With Halloween right around the corner, one homeowner has gone all out decorating their home in the most "spooktacular" way. Complete with scary skeletons, evil jack-o-lanterns, and tombstones, the ghoulish house is bringing some extra fright to the community.

The Noller family has been decorating their front yard for Halloween for several years, but they went above and beyond last year due to COVID and they're continuing that tradition this year. They wanted to find a way to lift kids' spirits. When you drive by, you can tune into a radio station at 107.7 FM to hear spooky Halloween songs.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s got eight different songs in it --it’s about 32 minutes long-- all kinds of your favorite songs, Monster Mash, Thriller, all of that,” said Melody Noller.

The Noller family runs ATA Martial Arts, where they'll host haunted house tours on October 29th, 30th, and 31st. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society, as Noller is a cancer survivor.

The home is located at 9060 Melbourne Drive in the Briargate neighborhood.