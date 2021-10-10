Manitou Springs celebrates 1st annual Indigenous People’s Day
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Representatives from the City of Manitou Springs, Southern Cheyenne Nation, Lakota Dakota Cahuilla Nation, and Manitou Pollinators Council will be gathering in Mansions Park on Sunday, October 10th from 12PM-2PM for Manitou Springs’ first annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
A blessing of the area, speeches, a letter of forgiveness, gift exchanging, and traditional drumming and honor songs will all be a part of this celebration.
Everyone is encouraged to bear witness in silence during this historic moment in Manitou Springs’ history.
The City of Manitou Springs asks that everyone who attends follow some guidelines, including:
- Bear witness in silence and respect which is considered the appropriate way to honor Elders and the Traditional Peoples.
- Not bring drums to drum/sing along during the honoring ceremony from 12PM-2PM. Mayor Graham was given permission to join in afterwards with drumming and singing.
- This is not a vending event to make money by selling goods therefore no one is allowed to set up a booth, etc. They will be asked to leave.
- Not ask to share their personal stories. This day is for the Traditional Indigenous Peoples, the Mayor, and City Council. We only have 1 hour to complete speeches.
- Not pass the hat to raise money for the Tribes.
- Photo taking will need to take place outside of the Sacred Circle and with permission of each tribal representative.
