Manitou Springs celebrates 1st annual Indigenous People’s Day

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Representatives from the City of Manitou Springs, Southern Cheyenne Nation, Lakota Dakota Cahuilla Nation, and Manitou Pollinators Council will be gathering in Mansions Park on Sunday, October 10th from 12PM-2PM for Manitou Springs’ first annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

A blessing of the area, speeches, a letter of forgiveness, gift exchanging, and traditional drumming and honor songs will all be a part of this celebration.

Everyone is encouraged to bear witness in silence during this historic moment in Manitou Springs’ history.

The City of Manitou Springs asks that everyone who attends follow some guidelines, including: